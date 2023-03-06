Best dressed rugby fans at Canada Sevens 2023 in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

The eighth edition of Canada Sevens in Vancouver has come and gone and once again it appears to have been a successful event.
Argentina defeated France 33-21 to win the men’s Cup Final, which marked the South American country’s second straight tournament victory in Vancouver.
In the first-ever women’s Canada Sevens tournament held in Vancouver, New Zealand beat Australia 19-12 in the Cup Final — and performed their famous Haka on the field after the win.
Canada narrowly lost to New Zealand in the women’s quarter-finals, 10-5. The Canadian men upset Australia during the opening round but failed to advance despite a 2-1 round-robin record.
A three-day event for the first time, a total of 66,736 fans poured into BC Place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Many fans came dressed in hilarious costumes, but only a select few made our best-dressed list.
Here’s who made the cut.
