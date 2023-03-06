Best dressed rugby fans at Canada Sevens 2023 in Vancouver (PHOTOS)

The eighth edition of Canada Sevens in Vancouver has come and gone and once again it appears to have been a successful event.

Argentina defeated France 33-21 to win the men’s Cup Final, which marked the South American country’s second straight tournament victory in Vancouver.

In the first-ever women’s Canada Sevens tournament held in Vancouver, New Zealand beat Australia 19-12 in the Cup Final — and performed their famous Haka on the field after the win.

You might also like: New Zealand women perform famous Haka at Canada Sevens in Vancouver

Canada narrowly lost to New Zealand in the women’s quarter-finals, 10-5. The Canadian men upset Australia during the opening round but failed to advance despite a 2-1 round-robin record.

A three-day event for the first time, a total of 66,736 fans poured into BC Place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Many fans came dressed in hilarious costumes, but only a select few made our best-dressed list.

Here’s who made the cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by April Munnings (@aprilmunnings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwyn Mason (@gwynmason)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reynolds (@reynoldsabroad)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giulia Ataide (@stanisgiu)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Klassen (@racheldiana88)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Krista (@morosecupcake)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ninety Nine Social (@pintsandscrums)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chris Handcock (@chrishandcock24)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lawrence Jaffe (@lawrencejaffe)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Avery Christina (@averychristina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Greg Paddy (@gregpaddy)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Slay (@craigslay)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuji Hyde (@yujihyde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by McKenzie McMillan (@its_mckenzie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anita Fitzpatrick Brunet (@anita.brunet72)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by bentmatter (@bentmatter)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuji Hyde (@yujihyde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raphaela Hecken (@raphaelahecken)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheila Sutherland (@sheilahsutherland)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chevonne Jackson (@chevmakesthings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐕𝐢𝐧𝐚 (@fun_vina)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Darya (@daryashyk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Moses (@tommoses1)