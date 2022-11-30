Reporter asks New Zealand, Finland PMs if they only met because of their “similar age” (VIDEO)

Leaders of New Zealand and Finland promptly shut down a reporter for asking a sexist question at a news conference on Tuesday.

In a first-ever visit to the country, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin met with her New Zealand counterpart, Jacinda Ardern, in Auckland.

On top of being two of the few female world leaders, the pair are also the youngest heads of government.

Based on these general facts, one reporter decided to downplay the reason for their meeting.

“A lot of people will be wondering are you two meeting just because you’re similar in age and, you know, got a lot of common stuff there when you got into politics and stuff,” the journalist asked.

“Or can Kiwis actually expect to see more deals between our two countries down the line because…”

Ardern quickly interjected.

“I wonder whether or not anyone ever asked Barack Obama and John Key if they met because they were of similar age,” she said, referring to the former prime minister of New Zealand and US president.

“We, of course, have a higher proportion of men in politics, it’s reality. Because two women meet it’s not simply because of their gender,” added Ardern.

Marin put it simply.

“We are meeting because we are prime ministers,” she said.

Watch the awkward exchange below.

The Finnish prime minister is in New Zealand with her country’s trade delegation, and will head for Australia on Thursday.