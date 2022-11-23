Hillary Clinton was just spotted at a bookstore in Canada (PHOTO)

If you were perusing through books at an Indigo in Toronto, you may have been doing it alongside a former US Secretary of State.

Hillary Clinton was spotted at the bookstore chain’s Bay and Bloor location on Tuesday.

Austin Tatious, the company’s Greater Toronto Area regional director, was able to snap a pic with the politician.

“When @hillaryclinton visits @indigobayandbloor, you post on feed,” the company shared on its Instagram page.

The photo shows Tatious and Clinton holding her 2021 novel, State of Terror.

“No way I was there today and missed it 😭😭😭,” commented one person.

“You never know who is going to pop in!” replied Indigo.

It’s not clear why Clinton is visiting Toronto, but it is rumoured that her husband, Bill, attended a conference in the city.

Keep an eye out for any more Clinton sightings!