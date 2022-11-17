NewsPoliticsCanadaWorld News

Canadians split after Xi Jinping scolds Trudeau for leaking private conversation (VIDEO)

Nov 17 2022, 4:06 pm
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a tense exchange at the G20 summit in Indonesia that was caught on camera, and Canadians have lots of thoughts about what transpired.

The video was shared first on Twitter by CTV National News parliamentary reporter Annie Bergeron-Oliver.

According to the journalist, a Global News camera person spotted the politicians from across the room, and “booked it.”

They definitely got the shot.

“The Cdn Pool cam captured a tough talk between Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today,” tweeted Bergeron-Oliver.

The footage — reminiscent of a shaky camera shot of a juicy, private conversation on The Kardashians — shows Trudeau and Xi standing across from each other with the Chinese president’s translator in between them.

“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the paper, that’s not appropriate,” the translator relays to Trudeau.

The prime minister nods in understanding at the translator and turns looking intently at Xi as he continues to talk. At this point, Xi is smiling politely.

“And that’s not the way the conversation was conducted,” the translator continues to relay.

Xi continues to speak, this time using his hands as if to add stress to what he is saying. Trudeau moves closer to the president.

Before the translator can translate Xi’s sentence fully, Trudeau says, “In Canada, we believe in free and open and frank dialogue, and that is what we will continue to have.”

Xi continues to smile but is not looking at Trudeau as he speaks.

“We will continue to look to work constructively together, but there will be things we will disagree on,” adds the prime minister.

“That’s great, the condition’s first,” replies Xi, not fully facing Trudeau. The politicians shake hands and Xi walks away, his smile slowly disappearing from his face.

The video quickly went viral, with many sharing their opinions on the awkward meeting.

“This is the first time I’ve seen President Xi getting annoyed in public,” said one Twitter user. “Justin Trudeau must be sweating in places where he didn’t even know he had sweat glands.”

Many Canadians were proud that the prime minister stood his ground.

“A bully is going to bully,” tweeted one Canadian. “Good on the PM for pushing back.”

“Trudeau was clear, honest, not denying disagreements, respectful and firm on his position,” added another.

And of course, there are those who criticize Trudeau for this move.

“Xi schools [Justin Trudeau] on the basics of diplomacy,” one person tweeted.

China’s foreign ministry responded to the video on Thursday, saying that the president was not criticizing Trudeau during the exchange, reported Reuters

This comes days after the prime minister made headlines for tweeting a factually incorrect claim that Iran had sentenced 15,000 protesters to death.

