The New York Times just shared what it loves the most about Vancouver, and it’s getting locals fired up about their favourite spots in the city.

Penned by Vancouver journalist Remy Scalza, a recent New York Times article called 36 Hours in Vancouver: Things to Do and See highlighted some of the best spots in the city, and it includes an itinerary you can follow – even if you’re a local!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by New York Times Travel (@nytimestravel)

The biggest Vancouver must-sees included Stanley Park, West 4th Avenue, Commercial Drive, and Capilano River Regional Park. Under “Museums and activities,” the author shouted out Arts off Main, the Museum of North Vancouver, Kitsilano Beach, and TurF fitness studio and cafe as must-dos.

Three hotels – the luxurious Fairmont Pacific Room, the historic Sylvia Hotel, and the retro-chic Burrard – got special mentions. In the article, Vancouver brands like Arc’Teryx, Fluevog Shoes, and Native Shoes were cited as perfect for shoppers because of their local connection.

And when it comes to eats, the author had plenty to say. First, they pointed out how Vancouver is fresh off its Michelin star high and has no shortage of fantastic places to eat. Then, they listed some of the best Vancouver places to eat and drink:

Scalza wrote up an itinerary for a quick visit to Vancouver that starts on Day One with a bike ride around Stanley Park, concluding with a beer at the Stanley Park Brewpub & Restaurant. Next up is Gastown for shopping, a meal at the award-winning St. Lawrence restaurant, and drinks at either Cuchillo, Juice Bar, or Guilt & Co.

You can check out the full itinerary and learn more from the New York Times.

What do you think of the article? What Vancouver must-see spot did they miss?