Vancouver New Year's Eve forecast: Mild temps to dance the night away

New Year’s Eve is shaping up to be fairly warm and relatively dry in Vancouver, making it easy to get out on the town to celebrate with friends.

Environment Canada forecasts a clear evening that will bottom out at about 5°C — about as good as it gets for this time of year in Canada.

The Weather Network is a little less optimistic, predicting it will be about 4°C with light rain — but only about one millimetre.

Thankfully that means no stranded buses due to snow, and maybe we’ll even be able to hail a taxi or get a ride-share vehicle for our journey home.

For those planning a more quiet New Year’s Eve, there’s an extra special surprise: sunny skies on January 1.

New Year’s Day is supposed to be about 7°C and clear. If that’s not motivation to sleep early and avoid a hangover, we don’t know what is.