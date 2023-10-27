Disturbing road rage incident on the Pattullo Bridge ends with broken window

Deck of the Pattullo Bridge looking north towards New Westminster. (Google Maps)

A daytime road rage incident is under investigation in New Westminster after a driver allegedly pulled out a weapon and shot at another driver while they were travelling along the Pattullo Bridge.

New Westminster police say they received a call at lunchtime on Wednesday that someone was being shot at, and their passenger side window had been broken as a result.

“The driver shared that after he crossed into New Westminster over the Pattullo Bridge, he proceeded onto McBride Boulevard in the 400 block, at which time, a driver of a black, two-door Infiniti shouted at him before pointing a black handgun and shooting numerous times,” police said Friday.

While police condemned the actions of the driver, it’s unclear if the weapon was a gun or potentially a pellet gun.

Police are looking to speak with the driver to determine the weapon involved.

“You’re exposing other drivers and families to grave injury or worse. We’re now asking the public to help us in our investigation by passing along any relevant dashcam footage,” Sgt. Andrew Leaver said.

The suspect driver is described as an Asian male with short hair, a white T-shirt and a black jacket.

“Using a weapon against another driver in traffic is reaching the heights of irresponsible and reckless behaviour,” stated Leaver.

Anyone with dashcam footage from October 25 between 12:15 and 12:45 pm in the Pattullo Bridge/McBride Boulevard area is asked to call 604-525-5411 and reference File #23-18029.