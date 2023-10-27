NewsCrime

Sex worker accused of drugging, robbing clients in BC now charged in Alberta

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Oct 27 2023, 7:31 pm
A sex trade worker who purportedly worked in Calgary in 2022 is facing multiple charges, including drugging and robbing clients.

Jessica Kane is currently in custody in BC, where she faces similar offences as well as a manslaughter charge. ALERT’s Human Trafficking unit says that the 31-year-old woman committed the Calgary offences while out on bail for the BC charges.

The year-long investigation found Kane was working in Alberta between October and December 2022. The charges have been laid regarding one possible victim but ALERT suspects there are more victims in Alberta who may have not yet come forward.

Kane would have used one of her 16 aliases: Claudia, Maria, Kara, Kimmy, Bambi, Ava, Lexa, Hazel, Honey, Mia, Becca, Angel, Heidi, Meghan, Natalie and Alexis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers or the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.

