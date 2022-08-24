It turns out thieves come in all shapes, sizes… and species.

While Vancouver may be no stranger to the thieving ways of its notorious knife-stealing crow Canuck, there are new threats afoot in another city — racketeering raccoons.

According to the New Westminster Police Department, officers attempted to chase down three raccoons who were taking off with someone’s wallet on Thursday night.

While crime is not normally a laughing matter, this incident was an exception.

“Some officers were doubling over in laughter,” said Hailey Finnegan, the department’s strategic communications coordinator.

Another officer said this was a first four-legged theft. “In my 14.5 years on the job, I think I am close to having seen everything,” said Sgt. Lara Jansen.

A raccoon was spotted last night with someone’s wallet on 8th Avenue in #NewWest. These masked bandits eluded our officers who attempted to retrieve the wallet. If you believe this is your wallet please call us at 604-525-5411. pic.twitter.com/Xgakpkj0Se — New Westminster Police Department (@NewWestPD) August 19, 2022

Unfortunately for the person who lost their wallet, these raccoons seem anything but amateur thieves.

“Despite their best efforts, the raccoons evaded officers,” said Finnegan.

The little raccoons ran from south to north in the 1400 block of 8th Avenue.

If you or someone you know has lost a wallet, contact the NWPD at 604-525-5411.