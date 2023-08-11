Job hunting in Metro Vancouver? Here are some positions that might be the perfect fit for you.

The City of Delta is hiring for multiple jobs, including fitness instructors, firefighters, risk managers, and planners.

As of Tuesday, the City of Delta has 22 listings on its website. Here are some of them.

Aquatics instructors

Salary: $23.86 to $27.98 hourly

Who should apply: If you are a water baby who is passionate about water safety, then this position is for you. Those who have a Lifesaving Society Swim Instructor Certification and can instruct and conduct programs for all age groups are recommended to apply.

Systems Administrator

Salary: $45.68 to $53.97 hourly Who should apply: A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a two-year Diploma of Technology in Computer Science is required for this position. At least three years of experience as a System Administrator in a service-based organization is a must. An ideal candidate should also have experience with centrally managed security and email security suites such as Carbon Black CB Defense and Barracuda.

Planner Salary: $49.61 to $58.74 hourly Who should apply: The ideal applicant for this position should have a post-graduate degree in Planning. Direct experience with land development applications and processes, knowledge of the applicable regulations, and expertise working in a local government setting is a bonus.

Plans Examiner

Salary: $37.12 to $43.82 (2022 rates)

Who should apply: This temporary full-time role will run until December 2024. An ideal candidate will need certification and a diploma in Building Technology, and on-field experience. A level 1 certification from the Building Officials’ Association of BC is required.

Risk Manager

Salary: $98,505 to $117,471 annually

Who should apply: Those with at least five years of experience in a leadership position in a municipal insurance or risk management environment. An ideal candidate should have an education background in Risk Management, Business, Public Administration, Finance, or a related discipline.

To see the full list of the opportunities available at the City of Delta, check out their website.