You can make money hiking AND live in Banff for free with these summer jobs

Prepare the resume because one of the best summer jobs in Alberta is up for grabs, with the chance to live in Banff for free all while exploring the Rockies.

The Moraine Lake Bus Company (MLBC) says it is looking to fill two positions to take on the role of “Adventurer” this summer.

The company, which provides shuttle services to Moraine Lake and Lake Louise, is looking for two adventure-seeking, social media-savvy individuals who will be paid to hike every trail in the Moraine Lake and Lake Louise Area while producing content about their journeys.

If the chance to hike and get paid to do so sounds good to you, just wait — there’s even more to this job.

When not hiking, the Adventurers will enjoy unique destination experiences, including paddling on turquoise lakes ( Lake Louise and Moraine Lake ), dining at mid-mountain teahouses (Plain of Six Glaciers, Lake Agnes ) and everything in between (like sleeping at Neil Colgan Hut, high tea at the Chateau, and more).

“We’re thrilled to offer this unique opportunity for two people to join our team and experience the magic of Moraine Lake first-hand,” said Jesse Kitteridge, owner of Moraine Lake Bus Company, in a news release.

“We’re looking for people who are passionate about the outdoors, love to explore new places, and aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty. We’re also looking for people who are enthusiastic and love sharing their adventures with Canadians on social media.”

For the two-month job, each adventurer will collect a salary of $8,000 plus a possible $2,000 bonus and receive free accommodation in Banff for the duration of their employment.

You can apply for this all-timer job here, but you must do so by May 21.

Applicants are encouraged to showcase their passion for the outdoors, their sense of adventure, and why they would be the perfect fit for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.