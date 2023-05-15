Two hospital visitors stabbed in unprovoked assault in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey say a teen and an adult visiting someone in the hospital were stabbed over the weekend.

Initial indications suggest the attack was unprovoked, police said in a news release.

The 16-year-old and 51-year-old from the same family were visiting Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday evening when the violence broke out around 10:30 pm.

The two visitors were stabbed, and hospital security detained the suspect. The victims were hurt, but thankfully their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Now, 24-year-old Alex Joseph Flett is facing aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges. Flett remains in custody.

“This was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,” Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. “We are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.”