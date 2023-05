Two hospital visitors stabbed in unprovoked assault in Surrey

Mounties in Surrey say a teen and an adult visiting someone in the hospital were stabbed over the weekend.

Initial indications suggest the attack was unprovoked, police said in a news release.

The 16-year-old and 51-year-old from the same family were visiting Surrey Memorial Hospital Saturday evening when the violence broke out around 10:30 pm.

The two visitors were stabbed, and hospital security detained the suspect. The victims were hurt, but thankfully their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Now, 24-year-old Alex Joseph Flett is facing aggravated assault and assault with a weapon charges. Flett remains in custody.

ā€œThis was a disturbing incident for all those impacted, including the victims, their family, patients, visitors and staff at the hospital,ā€ Cpl. Vanessa Munn said. ā€œWe are grateful for the very quick actions of hospital security, who were able to intervene, holding the suspect as police quickly arrived to take the man into custody.ā€