US family robbed while moving into North Vancouver Airbnb

A family visiting from the US had what should’ve been a memorable experience turn sour thanks to a run-in with a thief at a North Vancouver Airbnb.

North Vancouver RCMP have shared that the incident occurred last month and that an arrest has now been made.

The man believed to be responsible for the break-and-enter has since been released and has a court appearance slated for October 23, 2024. RCMP have not shared the suspect’s name.

On July 3, a family from the US was unloading personal belongings into a North Vancouver Airbnb. While they were unloading their things, the back door was left open, and CCTV footage showed a man stealing several items from the family.

A police investigation was launched in an effort to identify the suspect.

North Vancouver RCMP said that the CCTV footage circulated on social media, which led to some tips to the police force.

On July 25, just over three weeks after the incident, North Vancouver police arrested the person they believed was responsible for the crime.

“What was meant to be a memorable vacation has unfortunately turned into a frustrating ordeal. We hope this arrest brings the family some type of reassurance that the person responsible will be held accountable.”

RCMP is using this incident to remind folks to be mindful of their home security this summer and to report suspicious persons and incidents to the police.