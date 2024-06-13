Edmonton air traffic controllers troll Panthers ahead of Oilers game

Air traffic controllers in Edmonton had some fun at the expense of the Florida Panthers, as they flew into the city in preparation for tonight’s Stanley Cup Final game versus the Oilers.

The Panthers had a difficult travel day yesterday, as they experienced several flight delays, resulting in them taking off several hours after they had originally planned. Once finally in the air and nearing Edmonton, an air traffic controller joked with Panthers pilots to run low on fuel.

“I’ve got about a two-hour hold for you, or whatever it would take for you to be low enough on fuel that you’ll have to divert from Edmonton,” the air traffic controller said. “Mention it to your passengers, maybe they’ll figure it out.”

Soon after, a pilot on another aircraft called in asking for a score of the hockey game. After learning from the same air traffic controller that the game was tomorrow, he too joked about trying to divert the Panthers’ plane.

“I’ve tried,” the traffic controller responded. “I’ve threatened them with a hold until they’d have to divert.”

NEW: Florida Panthers pilots were jokingly told by a Canadian air traffic controller to run low on fuel so the team wouldn’t be able land in Edmonton. Pilots from other flights join in on the conversation. (h/t @JOSE97LUIS) pic.twitter.com/IlbauIcVJM — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) June 13, 2024

Despite some light-hearted attempts, the Panthers’ plane stayed its course and arrived in Edmonton safely, albeit much later than initially planned.

The Oilers could certainly use all the help they can get right now, as they find themselves trailing the series 2-0 after dropping both games on the road versus the Panthers. Tonight’s outing feels like a must-win for their group, though pulling one off won’t be an easy feat.

Several Oilers players are believed to be playing hurt, most notably Evander Kane and Darnell Nurse, whose statuses for tonight’s game are up in the air.