Did the new Toronto Blue Jays uniforms just leak online?

The Toronto Blue Jays are set to unveil their City Connect uniforms later this week, but the jersey might have just been prematurely unveiled online.

On Monday afternoon, artist Kory Parkin posted a since-deleted pic via X (shared here via the Gate 14 Podcast) of a possible jersey leak of the team’s jersey, featuring the CN Tower and Rogers Centre in blue over a black base jersey, with the wordmark “Toronto” across the shirt’s chest and blue and red stripes on the arms.

Alleged Blue Jays city connect jersey has been leaked and it’s…….. interesting Credit @paintsbyparkin pic.twitter.com/oxowyy00KV — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) May 27, 2024

Parkin’s initial post also showed a photo of a blue-and-red T with a maple leaf on the cap, which had been floated last week by a fan in Mexico who shared the hat to Reddit.

It seems as if the potential Toronto Blue Jays city connect hats have been leaked on Reddit Credit: No_Name6391 pic.twitter.com/2U4ikEHeyZ — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) May 23, 2024

Over the past few days, the Jays provided a few details of the uniform, which was initially announced in February.

The Blue Jays announced Monday they’ll debut the new uniforms this Friday at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On Sunday, the Jays shared a post that said, “Bright. Vibrant. Toronto.” It was accompanied by a video featuring a mostly black background intermixed with red and blue flashing lights and clips of landmarks throughout the city. So if the leaks are not what the final product actually looks like, they’re probably not too far off.

Bright. Vibrant. Toronto. Our City Connects are unveiled in FOUR days! pic.twitter.com/jyBnNIBPhu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2024

The jerseys are expected to be unveiled Thursday evening via the Jays’ social media accounts, but they’ve already provided a few details about what they might contain, which seem to match the leaks so far.

The team also has a pair of giveaways scheduled for the week ahead, with a seven-game homestand coming up against the Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. On Monday, June 3, there’s a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. City Connect Bobblehead, while a City Connect backpack is being given away on Wednesday, June 5. Both giveaways are available to the first 15,000 fans with tickets at the Rogers Centre.