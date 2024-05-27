Blue Jays reveal details about new jersey ahead of official release

The Toronto Blue Jays will be looking a little different later this week.

No, they aren’t on the precipice of any major trades (that we know about), but they will look a little different when they take the field in their City Connect jersey starting this Friday.

Following months and months of teases after initially being announced in February, the Blue Jays announced Monday they’ll debut the new uniforms this Friday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The jerseys are expected to be unveiled Thursday evening via the Jays’ social media accounts, but they’ve already offered up a few details of what they might contain.

On Sunday, the Jays shared a post saying, “Bright. Vibrant. Toronto.” It was accompanied by a video featuring a mostly black background intermixed with red and blue flashing lights, and clips of landmarks throughout the city.

Bright. Vibrant. Toronto. Our City Connects are unveiled in FOUR days! pic.twitter.com/jyBnNIBPhu — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 26, 2024

And while it’s just the latest official news from the team about the uniform, a few other nuggets have popped up online of what the final design might look like.

Last week, a Reddit user posted what appeared to be a leak of the team’s City Connect cap, which was spotted at a store in Mexico. The leaked hat showed a red and blue “T” with a maple leaf in front of it, which looked somewhat like a nod to the city’s two major subway lines intersecting.

The team also has a pair of giveaways scheduled for the week ahead, with a seven-game homestand coming up against the Pirates and Baltimore Orioles. On Monday, June 3, there’s a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. City Connect Bobblehead, while a City Connect backpack is being given away on Wednesday, June 5. Both giveaways are available to the first 15,000 fans with tickets at the Rogers Centre.

In any case, it’s a few short days before we’ll see the jerseys first unveiled, and then in action later this week.