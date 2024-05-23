Blue Jays' City Connect hat might've just leaked online

The Toronto Blue Jays might be officially unveiling their City Connect uniform next week, but one fan in Mexico may have just scooped them on their own reveal.

The official unveiling for the uniform is set for next Thursday, May 30, but a fan by the name of No_Name6391 posted to the Blue Jays’ subreddit page what appears to be the team’s City Connect cap.

It seems as if the potential Toronto Blue Jays city connect hats have been leaked on Reddit Credit: No_Name6391 pic.twitter.com/2U4ikEHeyZ — Gate 14 Podcast (@Gate14Pod) May 23, 2024

“I’m from Mexico and they are already selling the City Connect cap, here’s a look to all of you,” the limited description of the post reads.

The photo shows a blue-and-red T on a dark blue cap, while also showing a picture of Toronto’s skyline on the inside of the brim.

A price tag on the hat shows it selling for 999 pesos — about C$82 — while also saying “CITYCONNECT” on one part of the bar code.

As part of a collaboration with Nike — the league’s official jersey manufacturer — the Blue Jays will be one of eight teams getting City Connect uniforms for the first time in 2024, as first announced back in February.

Toronto is no stranger to alternative looks for their baseball team, having debuted their typical Canada Day uniforms back in 1996, which are a red take on whatever their home jersey looked like at the time. They unveiled their current powder blue alternates back in 2020.

It’s been a big week for Jays apparel as a whole, with the team bringing back the infamous “home run jacket” yesterday after putting it away for the 2023 season.

The Jays return to action on Thursday when they take on the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 6:40 pm ET.