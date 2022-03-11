Movies & TVCurated

New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend

Isabelle Docto
Isabelle Docto
Mar 11 2022, 10:41 pm
The Adam Project/NETFLIX © 2021

Mute those work emails and slip into some comfy clothes — the weekend is here! Sit back and relax with brand new releases from Netflix Canada.

The streaming service released exciting new shows and movies, including an action-packed adventure starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds and a drama-filled series about Formula 1.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

The Adam Project 

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 4 

Twenty drivers — some veterans, some rookies — compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

Life After Death with Tyler Henry

Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After 

A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

Angry Birds: Summer Madness 

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

Feria: The Darkest Light 

In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness 

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make JVN curious.

