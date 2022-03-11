Mute those work emails and slip into some comfy clothes — the weekend is here! Sit back and relax with brand new releases from Netflix Canada.

The streaming service released exciting new shows and movies, including an action-packed adventure starring Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds and a drama-filled series about Formula 1.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

After accidentally crash-landing in 2022, time-traveling fighter pilot Adam Reed teams up with his 12-year-old self on a mission to save the future.

Twenty drivers — some veterans, some rookies — compete in another drama-filled and adrenaline-fueled season of Formula 1 racing.

Clairvoyant medium Tyler Henry offers clarity and closure from the beyond while searching through his own family’s past in an intimate reality series.

A couple forced to separate must find each other in another life to break a spell on their town, where no one can fall in love.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb, and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make JVN curious.