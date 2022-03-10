"Turning Red" stars share their favourite Toronto restaurants (VIDEO)

In Disney Pixar’s latest movie, Turning Red, you might spot a box of Timbits in one of the colourfully animated scenes.

Of course, as someone who hails from Toronto, director Domee Shi had to include the iconic Canadian treat. While Tim Hortons is a mainstay in the city, there are plenty of other delicious restaurants to “turn red” over.

From classic Chinese to ice cream that’s worth the hype, Turning Red star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Shi give us the inside scoop on their go-to spots.