New photos emerge of the Canucks’ brand-new scoreboard

They say “go big or go home,” and that’s exactly what the Vancouver Canucks have done with their massive new scoreboard.

While they have not yet used it in a game, the hard-to-miss addition to Rogers Place has been spotted by fans on multiple occasions.

On Sunday, X (formerly Twitter) user @VanIslandHiking shared photos of the new arena staple being installed.

“The new Canucks scoreboard is awesome,” he wrote. “The ribbon board has been installed now as well, and do I spot blue boards in the penalty box?”

The amateur photographer shared multiple angles of the scoreboard, giving future spectators an idea of its scale.

A few days after Vancouver fans attending a Sam Smith concert noticed the installation of a giant new scoreboard, the Canucks announced in a media release that the new “bigger and brighter” scoreboard is almost four times larger than the previous screen.

The old screens were 350 square feet per side, while the new screens are a whopping 1,300 square feet.

The Canucks say the video screens will offer a clearer image and more vibrant colours due to a high refresh rate (3,840 Hz/3,840 times per second) and stronger contrast ratio. They say the scoreboard is engineered with a “modern seamless curve,” which will allow for viewing angles from all areas of the arena.

The team also revealed what changes are coming to their home arena next season and beyond.

For example, the Canucks have replaced the ring beam, which extends around the arena below the upper bowl. Rogers Arena is also getting an exclusive “event level club” for VIP guests.

The arena’s boards, glass, dashers, penalty boxes, and benches are also getting replaced.

Finally, Rogers Arena is currently in the process of replacing its maroon-coloured seats with black ones, and the Canucks have confirmed that they will replace the seating throughout the entire arena beginning in the summer of 2024.

With files from Daily Hive’s Rob Williams