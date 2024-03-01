Construction to begin on Burnaby's new $55 million arts theatre

Artistic rendering of the new James Cowan Theatre at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts. (Kasian Architecture/City of Burnaby)

Earlier this week, Burnaby City Council approved the construction contract to build a brand new James Cowan Theatre at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts.

The existing theatre is located within Burnaby’s civic precinct on the north side of Deer Lake — near Burnaby City Hall, which is being eyed for a redevelopment, and Burnaby Village Museum.

This is a replacement of the existing theatre, which uses a 1940s-built converted space that was originally built as a gymnasium. The current theatre configuration opened in 1995, but the building is long past its lifespan, not wheelchair accessible nor seismic resilient, and requires major upgrades, according to the City.

The redevelopment carries a total estimated cost of $55 million. Ledcor Design-Build has been awarded as the major contractor and will build a new theatre based on a design created by Kasian Architecture and Interior Design.

The new theatre and studios building wing at the Shadbolt Centre will use the same land area as the existing theatre. The new structure will have a total building floor area of 38,000 sq ft.

This will be a multifunctional space, with the new 364-seat theatre on a flat floor featuring retractable seating that enables the space to be convertible to a large reception or atrium hall. The new theatre is supported by professional stage, lighting, and audio equipment.

There will also be a purpose-built reception/atrium hall, box office and administrative office spaces, and three classroom studios for visual arts, multi-use, and theatre/literary arts, as well as a cafe and bar, and improved accessibility and entrance location.

The new theatre will be suitable for multimedia, traditional and contemporary theatre, cultural performances, large events and celebrations, trade shows, and conferences.

Currently, the complex has two theatres — the existing 285-seat James Cowan Theatre and the 165-seat Studio Theatre.

During the project’s years-long review process, City Council decided not to incorporate additional underground vehicle parking and a fly tower into the theatre, which would enable more elaborate theatrical productions with greater technical needs.

Some of the previous design options envisioned a much grander redevelopment, including a larger 50,000 sq ft concept with a 500-seat flexible performing arts theatre, a covered outdoor plaza, and the use of mass timber construction.

“This is a great opportunity to upgrade the James Cowan Theatre so that it can continue to play an important role in the vibrant arts, cultural and community space that exists at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts,” said Mayor Mike Hurley in a statement following this week’s approval.

Construction will begin later in 2024 for an opening in 2027.

During construction, the rest of the 1995-built Shadbolt Centre complex — originally designed by Hotson Bakker Architects — will remain open to the public.

The municipal government also has long-term plans to build a major events and convention centre next to Metrotown Skytrain Station. In 2021, this venue carried an estimated cost of about $460 million.