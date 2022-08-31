A long-planned retrofit of Metro Vancouver’s fourth largest capacity performing arts theatre is moving forward.

The City of New Westminster announced today the 1,260-seat Massey Theatre will receive a $14.1 million renovation funded by the municipal government over the coming years.

The historic complex, built in 1948 during the post-war economic boom, spans 83,000 sq ft of floor, including the main theatre, adjacent classrooms, band rooms, and a gymnasium.

Following through on an agreement made in 2016, the municipal government assumed ownership of the building and surrounding land in November 2021, and commenced a 25-year lease agreement with the not-for-profit Massey Theatre Society to operate the complex.

“The Massey Theatre renovations are an important component of advancing the City’s priorities and long-standing commitment to support the performing arts,” said New Westminster Mayor Jonathan Cote in a statement.

The process for completing building investigations and project refinements will be completed by the end of 2022, and that work will transition to design activities throughout 2023. A construction contractor will be selected by early 2024 and the entire project is set to reach completion by early 2026.

According to a City staff report this week, the renovations will bring the building closer to code, with updated accessibility features, and modern life safety and operating systems. Some ancillary spaces will also be converted into arts, cultural, and community uses.

The north wing of the complex — containing New Westminster Secondary School’s former gymnasium, cafeteria, and dance studio spaces — will be demolished due to the poor financial viability of retaining and renovating the building to code. The land freed up by the north wing will be reserved by the City for future civic uses.

“In order to continue to serve our community, the Massey Theatre requires significant upgrades to bring the facility up to modern standards and meet current building code requirements,” said Lisa Leblanc, director of engineering for the City of New Westminster.

“In partnership with the Massey Theatre Society, the upcoming renovations will ensure the Massey Theatre Complex supports a safe and inclusive gathering place and allows the facility to be used to its fullest potential artistically, culturally, and socially.”

According to the society, the theatre boasts one of North America’s few operating “hemp houses,” which is a rigging system that uses woven fibre to secure scenery in the fly tower. The knots and techniques of hemp houses are connected with the ancient rigging lore of sailing ships.

Last year, construction reached completion on the new replacement New Westminster Secondary School, located adjacent to the theatre complex.