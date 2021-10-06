New fitness event raising funds for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and a new event is bringing together women in fitness and wellness to raise funds for the Invest in Breasts Campaign from BC Women’s Health Foundation.

Circuit for a Cause takes participants on a fitness circuit through four businesses owned and managed by women. Spearheaded by Josephine Gonzales of CIBC Private Wealth, the event happens over four weekends: October 9, 16, 24 and 30.

“I have been a long-time advocate for women’s needs,” says Gonzales. “In my industry, women have historically been underrepresented. Women have unique needs. Through action and example, it is my personal mission to represent us.

“When I met the leaders of the BC Women’s Health Foundation, it was a natural alignment of values: women’s health, women’s wealth, women’s needs. I fell in love with their mission of ‘healthy women everywhere, capable of anything.’ I believe in the power we have as women, and that is further amplified when we come together as a community.”

In Canada, one in eight women is diagnosed with breast cancer at some point in her lifetime, and one in 33 dies from it. Screening helps to catch cancer at its earliest stages, leading to more treatment options and better chances of survival. Proceeds from Circuit for a Cause go to the Sadie Diamond Breast Imaging Centre at BC Women’s Hospital + Health Centre.

“Women deserve world-class healthcare,” says Genesa Greening, president and CEO of BC Women’s Health Foundation. “That’s what BC Women’s Health Foundation fights for because when women are healthy, they thrive, as do our communities, holistically, socially and economically. When we invest in women’s health, it not only benefits women but every corner of society.”

Below is the full schedule of workouts and post-workout partners for the inaugural Circuit for a Cause.

Weekend One

Date: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Studio Partner: The House of A La Ligne

Post-Workout Partners: otō healing immersive sound therapy session with May Globus; Table + Vine

Weekend Two

Date: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Studio Partner: F45 False Creek

Post-Workout Partner: Body Energy Club

Weekend Three

Date: Sunday, October 24, 2021

Studio Partner: Club Row

Post-Workout Partner: Body Energy Club

Weekend Four

Date: Saturday, October 30, 2021

Studio & Post-Workout Partner: TurF DWTN

Post-Workout Partner: otō healing immersive sound therapy session with May Globus

Closing Event: Includes time for networking for all participants and closing remarks from the event organizers

Tickets for Circuit for a Cause are $275 and can be purchased online here. For more about Breast Cancer Awareness Month, get campaign updates by following #InvestInBreasts on social media.

Sponsors for Circuit for a Cause include CIBC Asset Management Inc., YLAW and T.J. Almodovar Personal Real Estate Services.