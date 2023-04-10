FoodRestaurants & BarsFood EventsFood News

A&W launches a new loaded Ringer Burger across Canada today

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 10 2023, 11:00 am
A&W launches a new loaded Ringer Burger across Canada today
A&W Canada

“New burgers” are two of our favourite words, and today, A&W has released just that.

The popular burger chain has launched the Ringer Burger across Canada for a limited time.

To launch this morsel, A&W Canada teamed up with a legendary baseball father-son duo: the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., MLB Hall of Famer.

A&W Canada

A&W Canada

It’s made from A&W’s famous onion rings, a grass-fed beef patty, smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, fresh red onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Folks can also order a two-patty Ringer Papa Burger, which is a nod to the father-son that inspired this bite.

Be sure to try this treat now while you can!

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.