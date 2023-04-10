“New burgers” are two of our favourite words, and today, A&W has released just that.

The popular burger chain has launched the Ringer Burger across Canada for a limited time.

To launch this morsel, A&W Canada teamed up with a legendary baseball father-son duo: the Blue Jays’ Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and his father, Vladimir Guerrero Sr., MLB Hall of Famer.

It’s made from A&W’s famous onion rings, a grass-fed beef patty, smoky BBQ sauce, bacon and provolone cheese, fresh red onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles.

Folks can also order a two-patty Ringer Papa Burger, which is a nod to the father-son that inspired this bite.

Be sure to try this treat now while you can!