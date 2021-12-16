NewsCrime

New driver caught going 100 km/h near a Vancouver school

Amanda Wawryk
Dec 16 2021, 9:44 pm
A police officer holding a radar gun (Shutterstock).

A driver with an “N” is facing severe consequences after being caught speeding 100 km/h near a school in Vancouver.

Sgt. Mark Christensen with the Vancouver Police Department posted on Twitter that the driver’s vehicle was impounded.

He was also handed a $483 fine and, according to Christensen, “can expect a driving prohibition in the near future!”

The driver was apparently caught on a side street near Crofton House School on Vancouver’s west side.

Crofton House

Crofton House/Google Maps

Earlier this week, Surrey RCMP tweeted about a driver caught going an excessive speed in the city.

Mounties told Daily Hive, “At the end of the day, it is not about the monetary value of the fines; it’s about changing people’s driving behaviour to save lives.”

RCMP is encouraging everyone to slow down and drive for the road conditions.

