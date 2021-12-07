Driver going triple the speed limit nabbed in RCMP enforcement blitz

A driver going over three times the posted speed limit is one of many who had their vehicle impounded by police in Surrey.

Members of the RCMP’s Traffic Services ran a “Black Cat Radar” in the 12500 block of 104 Avenue. As a result, 12 vehicles were impounded for excessive speeding over the span of 12 days.

One of the vehicles impounded appears to be a white sedan that was travelling 105 km/h in a 30 km/h zone.

Surrey RCMP’s Traffic Services deployed the Black Cat Radar on Nov 10 at 12500 block of 104 Ave. By utilizing the data collected & proactive policing, 12 vehicles were impounded in 12 days for excessive speeding at this spot. This vehicle was travelling 105km in a 30km zone. pic.twitter.com/Zu0YppwN5p — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) December 6, 2021

Surrey RCMP add that the blitz was done using collected data and “proactive policing.”