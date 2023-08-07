Hey picklers, here are 10 free outdoor pickleball courts in Metro Vancouver

While some people think pickleball noise is worse than death, this racquet-and-ball sport is ramping up to be one of the hottest outdoor activities of the summer.

What is Pickleball?

Similar to tennis, table tennis, and badminton, pickleball is a sport played with a racquet-and-ball both indoors and outdoors. It was invented on Bainbridge Island, Washington, which is just south of Vancouver, in 1965.

This beginner-friendly sport is a great way to get moving as it is slow-paced, easy to learn, and has smaller courts.

Pickleball is picking up rapidly in Canada, with more than 1.37 million people in the country playing it at least once a month, according to a study by the Sports Information Resource Centre.

If you want to try it, here are some places where you can find yourself in the middle of a pickle(ball).

Queen Elizabeth Park has seven permanent nets that are available for anyone to come and play. While you may find folks from Vancouver Pickleball Association playing there, you are welcome to drop in even if you’re not a member at this public location.

There’s good news for picklers loyal to Jericho Beach Park. What started as a pop-up project by the Vancouver Parks Board in 2022 has been extended indefinitely. This popular beach/park hosts eight temporary pickleball nets. Nets that are not already set up can be found in a storage box at the park. Being a public location, these courts are first-come, first-serve for visitors dropping in.

Luckily for Burnaby picklers, noobs or pros, there are 10 temporary pickleball courts at Confederation Park. To set up one of these portable nets, you simply have to get a key from the Burnaby Parks and Rec Department to access the lock box with the gear.

Home to four pickleball temporary pickleball courts, Edmonds Park is a great place to try some nasty Nelsons and flapjacks. Similar to Confederation Park, you may have to get the key to the lockbox from the Burnaby Parks and Rec Department, but once you’re all set up, you’re ready to play.

If you are pickling in Burnaby, you can use a handy online scheduler that makes it easy for you to schedule your pickleball games online.

Chalmers Park is one of the most popular locations to play pickleball in North Delta. It has eight outdoor permanent acrylic-lined courts, which cannot be reserved and are free for all. It is open from 8 am to 10 pm all week. And if you are just a bystander who wants to enjoy the sport with some booze, the park has dedicated areas for alcohol consumption.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 15, 2022, inaugurated eight new permanent courts. These are just eight of the 73 pickleball courts that Surrey has, so you have lots of options to choose from in this pickleball-loving city.

The South Surrey Athletic Park has the most pickleball courts on this list in one park. With 18 temporary pickleball courts, this large park offers a lot of space for picklers. The equipment, however, needs to be set up and kept in an equipment bin on site. Players can call the City of Surrey Parks and Recreation office at 604-501-5174 from Monday to Friday, 8 am to 3 pm, to get the code to the combination lock.

Those looking to try their racquet skills in Cloverdale, Surrey, can head to Greenaway Park. It has eight permanent lined courts, which are free for public use.

One of the popular locations in Coquitlam, Bramble Park has eight dedicated courts for pickleball. The courts are lit until 10 pm for those who enjoy a late-night game.

Bramble Park is not the only location for Coquitlam picklers to get a game on. The city has a handy status checker for facilities and parks for residents across the city.

There are three pickleball courts at South Arm Park, which are open to late-night players till 11 pm. The Hugh Boyd Park has six courts pickleball courts and has night lighting till 10 pm.

Both of these parks are open and accessible by the public but have dedicated timings reserved for the Richmond Pickleball Association.

If you want to find other picklers in your neighbourhood, it may be a good idea to join your local pickleball club or association. In some cases, there may be a small annual fee for the membership. Some clubs also rent specific indoor and outdoor courts for matches, leagues, and simply casual play.