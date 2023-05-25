More details emerge about new Canucks seats for high rollers at Rogers Arena

The Vancouver Canucks aren’t just changing the colour of the seats at Rogers Arena, they’re apparently adding a new section for high rollers.

As we mentioned yesterday, the Canucks have installed a few rows of black-coloured seats, which currently sit in a sea of maroon at their home arena.

The Canucks aren’t ready to officially unveil plans yet, but a team spokesperson told Daily Hive that they hope to have an update in the “not-so-distant future.”

There are plenty of rumours and theories about what the team is planning, and some Canucks fans were able to unearth more information at a season ticket event on Wednesday evening.

According to Canucks fan and popular YouTuber Clay Imoo, who spoke to team staff at the event, a new 60-seat VIP section is on the way. A new entrance is currently under construction, apparently giving the VIPs exclusive access to a tunnel that will lead to separate space, which will presumably include food and drink options as well as a view of the players as they walk to the ice.

The new section is located in section 117, behind the players’ benches, in rows 7-10.

-first 10 rows in section 117, as well as half of 116 and half of 118 will have new black seats

-bigger, VIP seats will be in section 117 (12 seats in row 7, 16 seats in each of row 8, 9, and 10 for a total of 60 VIP seats) — Clay Imoo (@CanuckClay) May 25, 2023

Just how expensive this new section will be to sit in remains to be seen, though given the cost of renovating the space, you can bet they won’t come cheap. According to Imoo, one fan was told that it would cost $75,000 per seat for three years ($25,000 per season), with access to all events at Rogers Arena, including concerts and other events.

Having mismatched seats is an eyesore for the time being, though fans have been told that more black seats (different from the extra-cushy VIP ones) will be added to the section prior to the season.

Presumably, the entirety of Rogers Arena’s maroon-coloured seats will be replaced, though perhaps not in time for puck drop when the season starts in October. There are over 18,000 seats to replace, after all.