New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)
The end of another week means the beginning of a weekend full of relaxation.
Slip into something comfy and enjoy a good show or movie!
The streaming service has released some exciting new shows, including the highly anticipated second season of your favourite royals and a family-friendly cartoon based on the “Transformers” universe.
Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.
Bridgerton: Season 2
Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.
Transformers: BotBots
A new series in the “Transformers” universe.
In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:
Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question
Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside guests such as Sorrentino, Baggio, Elio, and Vialli.
Animal: Season 2
This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.
Black Crab
To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.
Cracow Monsters
A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.
Eternally Confused and Eager for Love
Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.
Human Resources
From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favourite Big Mouth, comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources.
Is It Cake?
Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.
Top Boy: Season 2
Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with a huge investment, partners abroad and family crises, more money means more problems.