New shows and movies to watch on Netflix Canada this weekend (TRAILERS)

Isabelle Docto
Mar 25 2022, 9:39 pm
Bridgerton/NETFLIX © 2022

The end of another week means the beginning of a weekend full of relaxation.

Slip into something comfy and enjoy a good show or movie!

The streaming service has released some exciting new shows, including the highly anticipated second season of your favourite royals and a family-friendly cartoon based on the “Transformers” universe.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

Bridgerton: Season 2

Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

Transformers: BotBots

A new series in the “Transformers” universe.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question 

Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside guests such as Sorrentino, Baggio, Elio, and Vialli.

Animal: Season 2

This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

Black Crab 

To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.

Cracow Monsters

A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.

Eternally Confused and Eager for Love

Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.

Human Resources

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favourite Big Mouth, comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources.

Is It Cake?

Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Top Boy: Season 2

Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with a huge investment, partners abroad and family crises, more money means more problems.

