The end of another week means the beginning of a weekend full of relaxation.

Slip into something comfy and enjoy a good show or movie!

The streaming service has released some exciting new shows, including the highly anticipated second season of your favourite royals and a family-friendly cartoon based on the “Transformers” universe.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

Duty, desire and scandal collide when viscount Anthony Bridgerton decides to marry, only to meet his match in his intended bride’s headstrong big sister.

A new series in the “Transformers” universe.

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

Alessandro Cattelan searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences alongside guests such as Sorrentino, Baggio, Elio, and Vialli.

This immersive series follows the world’s most magnificent creatures, capturing never-before-seen moments from the heartwarming to the outrageous.

To end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter, a reluctant soldier embarks on a desperate mission to cross a frozen sea carrying a top-secret cargo.

A young woman haunted by her past joins a mysterious professor and his group of gifted students who investigate paranormal activity — and fight demons.

Often (mis)guided by a cheeky imaginary wizard, an awkward and lonely 20-something struggles to get out of his own way in his quest for a girlfriend.

From the inventive minds that brought us the award-winning adult animation favourite Big Mouth, comes the even edgier and adult-ier Human Resources.

Skilled cake artists create mouthwatering replicas of handbags, sewing machines and more in a mind-bending baking contest inspired by a popular meme and hosted by Mikey Day.

Dushane wants to expand his empire beyond the streets. But with a huge investment, partners abroad and family crises, more money means more problems.