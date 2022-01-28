Mute those work emails and slip into some comfy clothes — the weekend is here! Sit back and relax with brand new releases from Netflix Canada.

The streaming service released exciting new shows and movies, including a family friendly film with your fave angry birds, a new series where Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness gets curious and mind-bending murder mystery series.

Along with titles from earlier this month, here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada this weekend.

Sparks and feathers fly when a teenage Red, Chuck, Bomb and Stella spend a wild summer together with other Angry Birds at Camp Splinterwood!

In mid-’90s Andalusia, two sisters face rejection and search for the truth when their missing parents are accused of killing 23 people in a cult ritual.

Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness is an unabashedly smart and quirky exploration into topics and questions that make Jonathan curious.

Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended, he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12-year-old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.

A mom’s life turns upside down when she must choose between putting her family at risk and returning to her past as a bioengineered Russian agent.

A heartbroken artist’s life is turned upside down when she witnesses a crime… or did she?

In case you missed it, here are other trending shows and movies on Netflix Canada from earlier this month:

In Autumn 1938, a British civil servant and a German diplomat cross paths in Munich and conspire to prevent war in Europe. Based on Robert Harris’ book.

After a heartbreaking loss, a girl tries to connect with a distant uncle who shares her passion for music.

Freedom from the cartel is seemingly within reach, but fraying familial bonds may prove to be the Byrdes’ ultimate undoing.

In search of a fresh start, a group of young adults live an unforgettable summer as they work at an island resort filled with sun, surf — and secrets.