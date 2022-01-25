Netflix has launched a new social media channel dedicated to championing stories of the pan-Asian diaspora.

According to Lucie Zhang, manager of Netflix Golden, you can now follow the @NetflixGolden channels on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok to stay up-to-date on stories being told by pan-Asian talents in front of and behind the camera.

“For me, being a part of the diaspora means existing in between cultures — and often feeling like you don’t belong fully in either,” Zhang explained in an announcement on Tuesday. “With Golden, we want to give the Asian diaspora community a way to feel more connected to each other’s cultures and their own by celebrating Asian talent, storytelling and artistry on Netflix.”

What kind of content can fans look forward to from the channel? Expect new episodes from the social series “Spill the Boba Tea,” a collab with YouTube veterans Wong Fu Productions. Co-founder Philip Wang will chat with your fave Netflix stars at his cafe while creating a unique bubble tea based on the stars’ lives.

The launch was accompanied by an introduction video starring some of the amazing pan-Asian actors and directors currently making waves in the entertainment industry.

“This is where we all come together. This is where we push each other, where we learn from each other, but above all, where we celebrate each other because this space belongs to all of us.”

The video splices clips from different celebrities, including John Cho, who currently stars in Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Cowboy Bebop; Tan France from Queer Eye; comedian Ronny Chieng; Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M Chu; organization guru Marie Kondo and actress Frieda Pinto to name a few.

Golden is the latest to join the streaming platform’s other channels dedicated to specific audiences or genres like Strong Black Lead, Con Todo, Geeked, and Netflix Is a Joke.

According to Zhang, the name “Golden” was inspired by the phrase “real gold will always shine,” signifying that all Asian stories are golden, and if given the opportunity, they will shine.