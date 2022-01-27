Lee Min Ho fans — the wait is almost over.

Apple TV+ has unveiled the premiere date and the first images for Pachinko, a highly anticipated drama series based on The New York Times best-selling novel by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee.

The show will premiere its first three episodes on March 25, 2022, followed by new weekly installments every Friday. The season will have eight episodes available in either Korean, Japanese or English.

Here’s your first look at #Pachinko, based on the New York Times best-selling novel. Starring Yuh-Jung Youn, Lee Minho, Jin Ha, and Minha Kim. Streaming March 25. https://t.co/YIImGpNcex pic.twitter.com/AWsvKJ7lHB — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) January 26, 2022

“Epic in scope and intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America,” reads the Apple TV+ synopsis

Written and executive produced by Soo Hugh, most known for the horror anthology series The Terror, the drama follows four generations of a Korean immigrant family and their story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning.

“Not only is this a story of my forebears, it’s my tribute to them — to all of the Sunjas buried deep in all of our family’s history,” Hugh said in a statement.

K-drama stans are particularly excited to see actor Lee Minho star as Hansu, who is involved in the aforementioned romance.

Parts of Pachinko filmed in Vancouver last year. Fans were ecstatic at the thought of breathing the same air as the Boys Over Flowers star, who spent his time filming at Surrey Studio City.

The show also stars legendary actress Youn Yuh Jung, who won an Oscar for her role in Minari, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Minha Kim, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Jung Eun-chae, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.

Justin Chon, who has directed and starred in Gook and Blue Bayou, executive produced alongside Kogonada, director of Columbus. They each directed four episodes, with Kogonada directing the pilot.

Here’s a look at the highly anticipated drama: