Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for August (TRAILERS)
Jul 21 2021, 7:57 am
Save big when you get live TV and streaming services, all in one Optik TV plan. Pay for what you want and swap out what you don’t—the choice is all yours. Learn more about getting more from your TV experience at telus.com/OptikTV
Don’t look now but August is just around the corner. But DO look now at all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada next month.
There are big-budget action flicks, Jason Momoa, baking and cooking shows, stand-up comedy, wild documentaries, and so much more.
Needless to say, August is going to get really hot from a viewing standpoint.
- See also:
With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada in August.
August 1
- Body of Lies
- Captive State
- Chocolat
- Darwin’s Game
- Ella Enchanted
- Father and Guns 2
- Fathers and Guns
- For Life: Season 1
- Good Luck Chuck
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
- Hugo
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
- Jackass: Number Two
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Jerry Maguire
- Kill ’em All
- Kiss the Girls
- Laurence Anyways
- Looper
- Ma
- Man on a Ledge
- Menace II Society
- My Fair Lady
- Primal Fear
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- The Addams Family
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Graduate
- The Green Mile
- The Losers
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- World Trade Center
August 3
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
- 76
- Aftermath
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
- Control Z: Season 2
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
- Cooking With Paris
- Definitely, Maybe
- The Five-Year Engagement
- Inside Man
- Jarhead
- Miami Vice
- Savages
- Slap Shot
- The Unborn
August 6
- Hit & Run
- The Hustle
- Navarasa
- The Swarm
- Vivo
August 10
- Bake Squad
- The Kissing Booth 3
- Misha and the Wolves
August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
- Riverdale: Season 5
August 13
- Beckett
- Brand New Cherry Flavor
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
- Gone for Good
- The Kingdom
- Valeria: Season 2
August 15
- Starbuck
August 16
- Joker
- She’s Out of My League
August 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18
- The Defeated
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
- Out of my league
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 20
- 22 Jump Street
- The Chair
- Everything Will Be Fine
- The Loud House Movie
- Sweet Girl
August 21
- Rocketman
August 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
- Oggy Oggy
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
- Clickbait
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Motel Makeover
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Open Your Eyes
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
August 26
- EDENS ZERO
- Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
- He’s All That
- I Heart Arlo
- Titletown High
August 28
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 29
- The Equalizer
August 31
- Good Girls: Season 4
- Manifest: Season 3
- Sparking Joy
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Last call for these titles:
- Leaving August 11:
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Leaving August 14:
Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Leaving August 31:
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Easy A
Family Guy: Seasons 9-11
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdo
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-