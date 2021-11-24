Mid-week movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

The days are getting colder and colder, so why not cozy up on the couch and check out what’s trending on Netflix Canada tonight?

The streaming service has released movies to get you in the holiday spirit, an action flick starring Halle Berry and some juicy reality TV perfect for a midweek slump.

Along with must-see titles from earlier this month, here is what’s worth checking out on Netflix Canada tonight.

Friday’s almost in sight!

An ordinary young boy called Nikolas sets out on an extraordinary adventure into the snowy north in search of his father who is on a quest to discover the fabled village of the elves, Elfhelm.

A disgraced MMA fighter grabs one last shot at redemption in the cage when the young son she gave up reenters her life. Halle Berry stars and directs.

When an introverted teen falls in with a group of misfits, he soon realizes he may be in over his head.

When her egg fortuitously rolls into a rubbish dump, Robin is raised by a loving family of burglar mice. As she grows up, her differences become more apparent.

The reality series following elite LA real estate agents returns for a fourth season.

A tour stop becomes a matter of life and death for a comedian when the fallout from a night with his brother threatens to destroy everything he’s built.

Here are other movies worth checking out on Netflix Canada earlier in November, in case you missed it:

An FBI profiler pursuing the world’s most wanted art thief becomes his reluctant partner in crime to catch an elusive crook who’s always one step ahead.

Based on the novel by Nella Larsen, the movie follows two Black women (Tessa Thompson, Ruth Negga) who can pass as white and choose to live on opposite sides of the colour line in 1929 New York.

Father Christmas is Back

Four feuding sisters get a crash course in family togetherness when their long-lost father shows up for Christmas at their posh ancestral manor.

This documentary walks the line between fact and fiction, delving into corruption in the Mexican police through the experiences of two officers.

Hopeless romantic but eternally single LA journalist Natalie (Nina Dobrev) thinks things are beginning to look up when she swipes right on a dreamy guy from the East Coast, Tag (Darren Barnet).

Forced to live apart due to a unique job prospect, two newlyweds face the hassles, hiccups, and hilarity that arise from their long-distance marriage.

In this Western, outlaw Nat Love (Jonathan Majors) discovers that his enemy (Idris Elba) is being released from prison, so he reunites his gang to track down Rufus Buck and seek revenge.