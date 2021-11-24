You can book a night at the luxury villa from "House of Gucci" on Airbnb

Airbnb is giving people the chance to live like Gaga in the real “House of Gucci.”

Villa Balbiano, located on the western shore of Lake Como in northern Italy, was used as the set for Aldo Gucci’s 16th-century palazzo in the movie House of Gucci, in theatres now.

The host is offering a special one-night stay, available on Airbnb on March 30, 2022, for one guest and a plus one.

They’ll have a chance to spend one lavish night in the master suite with access to the villa’s amenities. This includes the first four floors of the home, the outdoor swimming pool, private pier and boathouse.

The listing costs 1,000 euros (about CAD $1,400). Bookings open on Monday, December 6 at 12 pm EST.

Here’s a look inside the house of Gucci.

The historical villa once belonged to the famous Italian Cardinal Tolomeo Gallio. He built it at the end of the 16th century and used it as his main residence.

Today, the villa is one of the largest private residences on the lake.

Inside, the villa is adorned with fine art and antique furniture sourced from Sotheby’s and Christie’s.

The villa’s extensive, luscious garden was distinguished by the British Society of Garden Designers.