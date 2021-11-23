TransLink's "ugly" holiday sweater is actually kind of cute (PHOTOS)

When it comes time for festive garb, nothing is so adored as the proverbial ugly Christmas sweater.

But TransLink’s got its own version that works like a chameleon, blending in at a distance, but get closer, and the ugly sweater cringe is palpable.

The unisex “winter sweater” is sold for $45 in the TransLink store, which has an entire holiday gift ideas section.

“Celebrate the holidays dressed in style,” says TransLink. “The TransLink Ugly Winter Sweater is knitted from 100%, soft acrylic and features the unique TransLink graphics.”

But wait…there’s more!

You can bundle your sweater with the TransLink toque and scarf to complete the look.

In two-toned TransLink blue, the sweater features ornate white snowflakes, the big transit “T” logo, plus icons for what looks like TransLink’s bus, SeaBus, SkyTrain, and Canada Line train.

It’s a look that might not be out of place in an Alpine après-ski lounge. Plus, it’s cute and you can use it to rep your love of public transportation.

They offer free shipping for Canadian orders over $75 and you can save 10% off your first order when you sign up for their mailing list.

So if you still need a unique look for your upcoming holiday party at the office, this could be the perfect fit.

