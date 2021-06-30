Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

It’s the last day of June and Netflix Canada has a full slate of interesting movies for you to check out as we enter the midweek point (with a bonus day off on Thursday.)

So if you want to spend this Wednesday (dressed as a Friday) before celebrating Canada Day, there’s an animated series about America, a comedy following ‘the perfect guy,’ the Kevin Hart-led dramedy, and much more.

Throw on some sweats, grab a bowl full of sweets and check out what’s going on Netflix Canada tonight — literally.

Then sleep in tomorrow and do it all over again.

A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

On the frozen rivers and canals of St. Petersburg, a petty thief on skates warms the heart of an aristocrat’s daughter as forces try to keep them apart.

In the inspiring feature film Skater Girl, a teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.

Set in Manila where mythical creatures of Philippine folklore hide amongst humans, Alexandra Trese goes head-to-head with a criminal underworld.

Longing to reconnect with his childhood best friend, resourceful teen Din meets a charming wish-granting dragon who shows him the magic of possibilities.

After a global event wipes out humanity’s ability to sleep, a troubled ex-soldier fights to save her family as society and her mind spiral into chaos.

To escape an arranged marriage, a woman flees into the depths of the Mayan jungle, where untamed nature merges the human and the supernatural.

In this fast-paced, action-packed thriller, a retired hitman — along with his sister and a troubled teen — takes revenge on his lethal stepbrother.

The story centres around Dylan Pettersson (Molly Nutley), a 23-year-old girl from a small island in the Swedish archipelago with big dancing aspirations. When she’s talked into cleaning at the struggling drag club Queens, the club’s star dancer and choreographer (Fredrik Quiñones) accidentally discovers Dylan’s talent. She desperately wants to be a part of the show, but she’s a girl – and it’s a drag show. However, where there’s a will, there’s a way.

When a dark power enshrouds the Earth after a total solar eclipse, the scattered Sailor Guardians must reunite to bring light back into the world.

The incredible true story of Casa Hogar, the Mexican boys home that entered the world’s biggest fishing tournament to save their orphanage.

After a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, a group of mercenaries takes the ultimate gamble by venturing into the quarantine zone for the greatest heist ever.