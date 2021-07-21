Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada (TRAILERS)

We made it the midway point of the workweek, and as we set our sights towards Thursday, Friday, and the weekend, here are some must-watch movies on Netflix Canada to help it zoom by a bit quicker.

There are a few scary flicks, a thriller, some foreign films, animation, and a couple of comedies sprinkled in for good measure.

Here’s what’s worth checking out on Netflix tonight. Look, before you know it, it’ll be Thursday.

Four insomniac med school students are lured into a neuroscience experiment that spirals out of control – and must find a way out before it’s too late.

Dark secrets. Unspeakable evil. The merciless world of 1666 holds the truth behind a powerful curse – and the key to one town’s future.

Two unusually close friends share every aspect of their lives together, but as their own worlds change and evolve, their bond remains the only constant.

In the cursed town of Shadyside, a killer’s murder spree terrorizes Camp Nightwing and turns a summer of fun into a gruesome fight for survival.

In a world where humans and superheroes coexist, a lone wolf cop teams up with a bright detective to dismantle a dark plot to extract superpowers.

Years after the horrors of Raccoon City, Leon and Claire find themselves consumed by a dark conspiracy when a viral attack ravages the White House.

With prayer beads in one hand and an axe in the other, a monk hunts down a millennia-old spirit that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth.

After a series of brutal slayings, a teen and her friends take on an evil force that’s plagued their notorious town for centuries. Welcome to Shadyside.

In case you missed it, here are some other Wednesday-worthy Netflix movies to check out tonight from earlier this summer:

Under investigation as a suspect in her husband’s murder, a wife reveals details of their thorny marriage that seem to only further blur the truth.

A chainsaw-wielding George Washington teams with beer-loving bro Sam Adams to take down the Brits in a tongue-in-cheek riff on the American Revolution.

After years of putting her career ahead of love, stand-up comic Andrea Singer has stumbled upon the perfect guy. On paper, he checks all the boxes but is he everything he appears to be?

The De La Mora siblings concoct a mischievous plan to break into their old family home to retrieve a hidden treasure of significant importance.

After the sudden death of his wife, a new father (Kevin Hart) takes on the toughest job in the world: parenthood. Based on a true story of loss and love.

Taken in by the yakuza at a young age, Kenji swears allegiance to his old-school boss, pledging to adhere to the family code amid ever-changing times.

When a clever, carefree gangster is recruited to help an overseas crime lord take down a rival, he is caught off guard by the moral dilemmas that follow.

A teen in rural India must fight against all odds to follow her dreams of becoming a skater and competing in the national championship.