Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for August (TRAILERS)
Jul 21 2021, 8:02 am
Don’t look now but August is just around the corner. But DO look now at all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada next month.
There are big-budget action flicks, Jason Momoa, baking and cooking shows, stand-up comedy, wild documentaries, and so much more.
Needless to say, August is going to get really hot from a viewing standpoint.
With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada in August.
August 1
- Body of Lies
- Captive State
- Chocolat
- Darwin’s Game
- Ella Enchanted
- Father and Guns 2
- Fathers and Guns
- For Life: Season 1
- Good Luck Chuck
- Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
- Hugo
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
- Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
- Jackass: Number Two
- Jackass 3
- Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
- Jerry Maguire
- Kill ’em All
- Kiss the Girls
- Laurence Anyways
- Looper
- Ma
- Man on a Ledge
- Menace II Society
- My Fair Lady
- Primal Fear
- Star Trek
- Star Trek Into Darkness
- The Addams Family
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 2
- The Expendables 3
- The Graduate
- The Green Mile
- The Losers
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- World Trade Center
August 3
- Pray Away
- Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
- Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified
August 4
- 76
- Aftermath
- Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
- Control Z: Season 2
- Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
- Cooking With Paris
- Definitely, Maybe
- The Five-Year Engagement
- Inside Man
- Jarhead
- Miami Vice
- Savages
- Slap Shot
- The Unborn
August 6
- Hit & Run
- The Hustle
- Navarasa
- The Swarm
- Vivo
August 10
- Bake Squad
- The Kissing Booth 3
- Misha and the Wolves
August 12
- AlRawabi School for Girls
- Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
- Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
- Riverdale: Season 5
August 13
- Beckett
- Brand New Cherry Flavor
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
- Gone for Good
- The Kingdom
- Valeria: Season 2
August 15
- Starbuck
August 16
- Joker
- She’s Out of My League
August 17
- Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
- UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil
August 18
- The Defeated
- Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
- Out of my league
- The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student
August 20
- 22 Jump Street
- The Chair
- Everything Will Be Fine
- The Loud House Movie
- Sweet Girl
August 21
- Rocketman
August 23
- The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf
August 24
- Oggy Oggy
- The Peanut Butter Falcon
- UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner
August 25
- Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
- Clickbait
- John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
- Motel Makeover
- Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Open Your Eyes
- Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes
August 26
- EDENS ZERO
- Family Reunion: Part 4
August 27
- He’s All That
- I Heart Arlo
- Titletown High
August 28
- Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
August 29
- The Equalizer
August 31
- Good Girls: Season 4
- Manifest: Season 3
- Sparking Joy
- UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties
Last call for these titles:
- Leaving August 11:
13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
- Leaving August 14:
Bridget Jones’s Diary
- Leaving August 31:
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Easy A
Family Guy: Seasons 9-11
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdo
