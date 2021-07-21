Curated

Here's what's new on Netflix Canada for August (TRAILERS)

Jul 21 2021
Don’t look now but August is just around the corner. But DO look now at all the new movies and shows coming to Netflix Canada next month.

There are big-budget action flicks, Jason Momoa, baking and cooking shows, stand-up comedy, wild documentaries, and so much more.

Needless to say, August is going to get really hot from a viewing standpoint.

With a few trailers sprinkled in to boot, here is everything that’s launching on Netflix Canada in August.

August 1

  • Body of Lies
  • Captive State
  • Chocolat
  • Darwin’s Game
  • Ella Enchanted
  • Father and Guns 2
  • Fathers and Guns
  • For Life: Season 1
  • Good Luck Chuck
  • Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner
  • Hugo
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
  • Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa .5
  • Jackass: Number Two
  • Jackass 3
  • Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
  • Jerry Maguire
  • Kill ’em All
  • Kiss the Girls
  • Laurence Anyways
  • Looper
  • Ma
  • Man on a Ledge
  • Menace II Society
  • My Fair Lady
  • Primal Fear
  • Star Trek
  • Star Trek Into Darkness
  • The Addams Family
  • The Expendables
  • The Expendables 2
  • The Expendables 3
  • The Graduate
  • The Green Mile
  • The Losers
  • The Perks of Being a Wallflower
  • World Trade Center

August 3

  • Pray Away 
  • Shiny_Flakes: The Teenage Drug Lord
  • Top Secret UFO Projects: Declassified

August 4

  • 76
  • Aftermath
  • Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings of Miami
  • Control Z: Season 2
  • Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 3
  • Cooking With Paris
  • Definitely, Maybe
  • The Five-Year Engagement
  • Inside Man
  • Jarhead
  • Miami Vice
  • Savages
  • Slap Shot
  • The Unborn

August 6

  • Hit & Run
  • The Hustle
  • Navarasa
  • The Swarm
  • Vivo

August 10

  • Bake Squad 
  • The Kissing Booth 3
  • Misha and the Wolves

August 12

  • AlRawabi School for Girls
  • Lokillo: Nothing’s the Same
  • Monster Hunter: Legends of the Guild
  • Riverdale: Season 5 

August 13

  • Beckett
  • Brand New Cherry Flavor
  • Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 5: South Pacific
  • Gone for Good
  • The Kingdom
  • Valeria: Season 2

August 15

  • Starbuck

August 16

  • Joker
  • She’s Out of My League

August 17

  • Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 5
  • UNTOLD: Deal with the Devil

August 18

  • The Defeated
  • Memories of a Murderer: The Nilsen Tapes
  • Out of my league
  • The Secret Diary of an Exchange Student

August 20

  • 22 Jump Street
  • The Chair
  • Everything Will Be Fine
  • The Loud House Movie
  • Sweet Girl 

August 21

  • Rocketman

August 23

  • The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf

August 24

  • Oggy Oggy
  • The Peanut Butter Falcon
  • UNTOLD: Caitlyn Jenner

August 25

  • Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed
  • Clickbait
  • John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer
  • Motel Makeover
  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
  • Open Your Eyes
  • Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes

August 26

  • EDENS ZERO
  • Family Reunion: Part 4

August 27

  • He’s All That
  • I Heart Arlo
  • Titletown High

August 28

  • Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

August 29

  • The Equalizer

August 31

  • Good Girls: Season 4
  • Manifest: Season 3
  • Sparking Joy
  • UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties

Last call for these titles:

  • Leaving August 11:
    13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi
  • Leaving August 14:
    Bridget Jones’s Diary
  • Leaving August 31:
    Blade Runner: The Final Cut
    Easy A
    Family Guy: Seasons 9-11
    Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdo
