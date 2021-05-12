Mid-week must-see movies to check out on Netflix Canada

You’ve hit the midway point of the workweek, which means chilling and soaking up some new movies on Netflix Canada might be the smartest way to enter the latter half of the week.

From a woman waking up in a cryogenic unit with no memory to a surprisingly good movie about a truck driver, a suspense flick starring Amanda Seyfried, and some solid foreign flicks, here is what should be on your Netflix radar tonight.

We’ve embedded trailers to help in your decision-making process because you can’t waste time on a Wednesday; you’ve got movies to watch.

A gay congressman marries the Mexican president’s daughter but cavorts with a young man at a secret club. And then scandal hits. Based on a true story.

A woman wakes up in a cryogenic unit with no memory. Quickly running out of oxygen, she must find a way to remember who she is to survive.

Recently marking 500,000 kilometres on the road, a newly bereaved trucker faces the threat of losing the job that has come to define him to a new intern.

A talented teen implicated in a robbery-turned-murder fight for his innocence and integrity against a criminal justice system that’s already judged him.

In case you missed it, here are some other enticing movies from earlier this month:

From the humans who brought you the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse and The LEGO Movie comes The Mitchells vs. The Machines, an animated action-comedy about an ordinary family who finds themselves in the middle of their biggest family challenge yet…saving the world from the robot apocalypse.

A Manhattan couple moves to a historic home in the Hudson Valley and discovers that their marriage has a sinister darkness, one that rivals their new home’s history. Based on the acclaimed novel by Elizabeth Brundage.

A shy teen with the extraordinary power to turn invisible joins the fight to defend his neighbourhood despite wanting to escape to pursue his dream.

Seven years after he survived the monster apocalypse, lovably hapless Joel leaves his cozy underground bunker behind on a quest to reunite with his ex.