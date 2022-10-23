You can join Nerf Wars in Vancouver and feel like a kid again

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Do you remember playing with Nerf Guns? You can bring back all the nostalgia of the projectile toy at Vancouver Blaster Brawls.

They host Nerf Wars in real life, and it’s not just standing around in a field shooting each other with toys. It’s a fast-paced, heart-pumping adventure with organized gameplay that requires strategy and collaboration to succeed.

They have a half-dozen different game modes they designed, so it’s a bit like you’re in a real-life video game. It’s also a bit like paintball, except it’s more affordable but less messy.

Expect to get a workout in while you coordinate with team members to take out the other side and emerge victorious.

Right now, their weekly all-ages Vancouver Brawl happens on Sunday afternoons at Trout Lake. It costs $20 to join and $5 to rent a Nerf gun, but you can bring your own, too.

