Kerrisdale is home to plenty of great restaurants and cafes, and while it may be a bit of a trek from downtown, it’s well worth paying this neighbourhood a visit.

The newest spot to open its doors in the area is Neptune Eats, a brand-new restaurant offering dim sum and other Chinese cuisine.

Located at 2106 West 41st Avenue, the former address of the recently shuttered LXY Hunan Fusion, Neptune joins numerous other establishments along the busy W 41st Avenue Kerrisdale strip.

According to Neptune Eats’ website, the restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner, with dishes like soy sauce chicken, deep-fried egg tofu with Thai-style sauce, sauteed prawns in black bean sauce, and a huge range of rice roll varieties.

The menu here is huge, with everything from Szechuan-style dishes to seafood to hot pot and wontons.

Support this new neighbourhood restaurant by stopping by for a meal – you’ll find it open daily from 8 am to 9 pm.

Address: 2106 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver