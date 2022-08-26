FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE
Some good news if you couldn’t snag tickets to the Nelly concert at the PNE. The rapper is set to perform later that night at another venue.
- You might also like:
- Inside The Weeknd's Vancouver concert that left fans speechless (PHOTOS)
- "So hot and gross": Weeknd fans complain about BC Place concert conditions
- 13 singalong-worthy concerts to catch at the PNE this year
Gallery Vancouver — which describes itself as “Vancouver’s Only Exotic Nightlife Experience” — has taken to Instagram to say Nelly will be there on Friday, September 2.
It looks like it’ll be a pretty late show considering his performance at the PNE is only set to start at 8:30 pm.
Either way, you can likely expect a lot of folks shaking their tailfeathers at both shows…