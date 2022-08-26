EventsConcerts

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Aug 26 2022, 9:59 pm
Get out those Air Force Ones: You now have a second chance to see Nelly in Vancouver
Matt Stone/Courier Journal via Imagn Content Services, LLC
Some good news if you couldn’t snag tickets to the Nelly concert at the PNE. The rapper is set to perform later that night at another venue.

Gallery Vancouver — which describes itself as “Vancouver’s Only Exotic Nightlife Experience” — has taken to Instagram to say Nelly will be there on Friday, September 2.

nelly

@Gallery_Vancouver/Instagram

It looks like it’ll be a pretty late show considering his performance at the PNE is only set to start at 8:30 pm.

Either way, you can likely expect a lot of folks shaking their tailfeathers at both shows…

DH Vancouver Staff
