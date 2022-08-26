Some good news if you couldn’t snag tickets to the Nelly concert at the PNE. The rapper is set to perform later that night at another venue.

Gallery Vancouver — which describes itself as “Vancouver’s Only Exotic Nightlife Experience” — has taken to Instagram to say Nelly will be there on Friday, September 2.

It looks like it’ll be a pretty late show considering his performance at the PNE is only set to start at 8:30 pm.

Either way, you can likely expect a lot of folks shaking their tailfeathers at both shows…