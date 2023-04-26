Back in March, Dished shared the news that Neighbour’s Restaurant & Pizza House, the longtime Greek-Italian restaurant on Victoria Drive, would be closing temporarily in order to move to its new space.

The restaurant, which was previously located at 6493 Victoria Drive, on the corner of 49th Avenue, will officially reopen at its new location tomorrow, April 27, after being closed since April 2.

The new era of Neighbour’s will commence at 5108 Victoria Drive, just a few blocks down at the corner of 35th Avenue.

Opened back in 1982 by “the family patriarch” George Tsoukas at its original location (the corner of Victoria and 39th Avenue), Neighbour’s became a go-to spot in the community for its generous portions, affordable prices, and warm, family-friendly environment.

The block was redeveloped in 1999, which resulted in the restaurant’s first relocation; redevelopment was also the cause of this most recent upheaval.

The new restaurant offers a more contemporary, casual atmosphere compared to the previous two locations, which were self-described by the restaurant as having “quaint, taverna” vibes.



The new location offers the same amount of seating as its current location, with the addition of a “trendy new bar” and more available parking, according to a release.

Neighbour’s Restaurant & Pizza House offers Italian food with a Greek touch, with dishes like Fettuccine Alfredo, souvlaki, Greek fries, spanakopita, and pizzas.

When the new location opens tomorrow, it will offer dine-in, take-out, and delivery options.

Address: 5108 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Instagram