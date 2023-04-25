If you aren’t using Google Maps when you’re travelling, you’re missing out, because there are some incredible attractions listed there.

In Victoria, BC, for example, people have been adding neighbourhood cats to the map and listing them as tourist attractions. And the response has been overwhelming five-star reviews.

TikTok user @vanisleren shared this travel tip on social media.

Truly, if you explore Victoria on Google Maps, you will find places like “Another friendly cat” and “Even more friendly cats” where users have uploaded their photos and reviews.

Erin Bosworth, a travel media specialist with Destination Greater Victoria, told Daily Hive that they’re into it.

“We love our community and that people have taken it upon themselves to pin where “friendly cats” are located – identifying them as a tourist attraction,” said Bosworth.

“We do think it says a lot about the down-to-earth, friendly nature of Victorians, and we’re definitely going to get out ourselves to meet some of these lovely felines,” they said.

So if you’re a cat lover, then visit Victoria and be sure to leave your rating and review if you meet a lovely neighbourhood cat.