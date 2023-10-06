Several Blue Jays players thank fans for excellent support this season

The Toronto Blue Jays season came to a disappointing end on Wednesday, and several on the team have since voiced their appreciation for their fans.

The Blue Jays entered the 2023 season with sky-high expectations. Expected to be a great offensive team, many believed they had what it took to be World Series champions. Instead, it was their pitching who carried them to the postseason, while their bats struggled with consistency all year long.

That story continued in the playoffs, as they scored just one run in their best-of-three Wild Card Series versus the Minnesota Twins. With it, their frustrating season came to an end, and many questions have since circulated regarding the future of this current roster. While there are many speculations, many of the Jays themselves seem to be blocking that out and instead were focused on thanking their fans for their continued support.

“Thank you Blue Jays fans for making me feel loved from day 1! It was an absolute honour to wear that jersey every day,” Kevin Kiermaier tweeted. “I cannot thank everyone enough. I had an absolute blast going to battle with the guys in that clubhouse every day! Gave it everything I had! Love you Toronto!”

Thank you @BlueJays fans for making me feel loved from day 1! It was an absolute honor to wear that jersey everyday. I cannot thank everyone enough. I had an absolute blast going to battle with the guys in that clubhouse everyday! Gave it everything I had! Love you Toronto! — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) October 5, 2023

Kiermaier wasn’t the only fan favourite to show his appreciation for Jays fans, as Chris Bassitt echoed similar sentiments.

“Thank you Blue Jays fans,” Bassitt wrote. “Excuses will not be made. We simply needed to be better. Can’t wait for 2024. God Bless y’all. See y’all soon and thank you from my family to yours. Grateful to be a Blue Jay.”

Thank you Blue Jays fans. Excuses will not be made. We simply need to be better. Can’t wait for 2024. God Bless y’all. See y’all soon and thank you from my family to yours. Grateful to be a Blue Jay. — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) October 5, 2023



While the heartfelt messages will be appreciated by the fanbase, it is clear that many are fed up. For whatever reason, this current roster hasn’t been able to see any type of playoff success, which could lead to some big changes this offseason. Regardless of the outcome, this team will be expected to compete once again in 2024.

I miss those guys already. This one hurts. The last 2 yrs have been heartbreaking but I am still so proud and honored to be a Blue Jay. We will be better — Kevin Gausman (@KevinGausman) October 5, 2023

Thank you Toronto!!! Thank you fans! Unbelievable support all year. pic.twitter.com/aDroMdxd6d — Erik Swanson (@Erik_Swanson03) October 5, 2023



