Canadian NBA player rocks retro Canucks jersey before playoff game

A Canadian NBA player showed some love to the Vancouver Canucks before his game on Thursday.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker showed up to Game 5 against the Dallas Mavericks in a retro Canucks jersey. He was rocking a “Flying V” Canucks Tiger Williams jersey.

The Timberwolves posted a photo and video of Alexander-Walker arriving at the game in the jersey.

The retro jersey is a pretty sweet look and definitely caught the attention of a lot of people on social media.

Alexander-Walker and the Timberwolves have their backs against the wall as they’re down 3-1 to the Mavericks. A loss tonight means that their season is over. The game tips off at 5;30 pm PT.

The 25-year-old was born in Toronto and has represented Canada on the international stage. He was part of the team that won the country’s first ever medal with a huge win over the United States at the FIBA World Cup last September.

Tiger Williams, the name on the back of the jersey, played a total of five seasons in Vancouver. He had 165 points in 312 games with the team.

Alexander-Walker averaged eight points-per-game this season. He’s an athletic guard who gives the Timberwolves solid minutes off the bench and plays a role in the team’s rotation.

While Canucks fans can no longer cheer for their team after being eliminated from the NHL playoffs, perhaps they can shift their focus and cheer on Alexander-Walker in the NBA playoffs to fill the void.

Some fans on social media seemed to have already hopped on the bandwagon.

Wolves in 7 — Stonecold Silovs (@stonecoldsilovs) May 30, 2024

Suddenly I’m a T-Wolves fan… Drriiip — Sheldon (@SheldonGLee1) May 30, 2024