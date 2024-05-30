Pettersson's agent gives more details on Canucks star's secret injury

Elias Pettersson was a massive disappointment for the Vancouver Canucks during the playoffs.

There’s no getting around that fact, but the player did offer some context when he revealed a secret injury at the team’s year-end exit interviews.

The severity of the injury has caused a lot of debate in Canucks circles, especially after general manager Patrik Allvin and head coach Rick Tocchet seemed almost surprised at the player’s admission.

“Some of the injuries that these players have, I mean, they know about them with the training staff, but they’re not enough to get to the level of seeing a doctor every day,” said J.P. Barry on Donnie & Dhali yesterday.

“I know he was seen prior to the playoffs but I don’t think he felt at any time during the playoffs that it was going to keep him out of the lineup.”

Just because Pettersson never considered missing a playoff game does not mean the injury was not serious.

The forward managed just a single goal and six total points in 13 playoff games. He was largely ineffective and struggled to control play during his minutes despite being matched up against largely bottom-six opponents.

“You can tell just by the look on his face he’s disappointed and feels he could’ve played better, so I think he will,” continued Barry.

The Swedish star is about to start the first year of a contract that pays $11.6 million per season, making him one of the highest-paid players in the league. The pressure will only be going up from here.

The centre was playing some of his best hockey before the injury, and he was named the NHL’s third star for the month of January.

The Canucks didn’t make life easy for Pettersson, as they saddled him with wingers who struggled to score. The team has admitted that finding a top-six winger to put beside him is a priority for this summer, and they’ll look to free agency and the trade market to find that player.