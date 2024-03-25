Toronto Raptors centre Jontay Porter will not play tonight as he’s the subject of an investigation by the NBA.

The investigation has to do with irregular gambling patterns related to the player’s betting lines, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Brian Windhorst, and David Purdum.

Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter is out of the lineup and a subject of an NBA investigation into irregularities on prop betting involving him, sources tell @DavidPurdum, @ESPNWindhorst and me. Story soon. pic.twitter.com/DncBNbDptW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 25, 2024

The issue involves suspicious betting patterns on Porter’s player props in games against the Los Angeles Clippers (January 26) and the Phoenix Suns (March 20), per ESPN.

In both instances, bettors placed an unusual amount of wagers on the player going under his player prop lines and in both games, Porter played just a few minutes before leaving. He left the games due to reported health issues, including an eye injury and illness.

DraftKings Sportsbook reported that Porter’s props were the biggest NBA prop winners of the night for users after both of the two games.

Anyone affiliated with an NBA team, including players or staff, is strictly prohibited from gambling on NBA events. The league employs a team of data scientists who are tasked with looking for irregular gambling patterns and working with third-party companies that have the same goal.

Porter was signed by the Raptors to a two-way contract back in December. His salary for this season is $415,000, and his NBA career earnings total more than $2 million.

The 24-year-old missed Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards due to personal reasons. He’s out of the lineup again tonight as the NBA goes through the steps needed for its investigation. Porter is averaging 4.4 points and 3.2 rebounds so far this season.

He is the brother of Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr., one of the league’s best shooters. The 25-year-old Michael helped the Nuggets win an NBA title last season and has earned nearly $80 million across his career thus far.