"Doors are open": Canada still eyeing more NBA talent for Olympics

When Canada officially qualified for the Olympics in men’s basketball last year, it was a whole host of NBA players that helped get them there.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Dillon Brooks, and several others were part of the leading cast of players who helped Canada win a historic bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Cup. This summer, the men’s national team is set to play in the Olympics for the first time since 2000, and excitement about the team’s potential is as high as it’s ever been.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday night in Toronto, the Canadian national team head coach—and Sacramento Kings assistant coach—suggested there is still far from a finalized roster at this point in time.

Last year, the FIBA World Cup roster saw seven NBA players, four overseas professionals, and collegiate star Zach Edey.

Multiple players who didn’t play last summer — including Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, who opted out of the FIBA World Cup after a lengthy postseason en route to his first NBA title — are still in the mix for a final roster spot.

“Doors are open for everybody,” Fernandez said. “A lot of things can happen, right? Like injuries or whatever the case is. My experience with national teams is that it does not always go as planned, for whatever the reason is. So you have to be ready.”

On Tuesday, Canada found out one of their opponents — Australia — but is still waiting on two more teams to qualify for the Games later this summer.

Fernandez said he’s been in contact with his players throughout the season, usually keeping in touch whenever they play against the Kings.

“[If we’re like], ‘These guys are so good,’ then it’s a good sign,” Fernandez added of the difficulty Canada Basketball could have while selecting the roster. “Then we’ve got to make a tough call, but that’s ultimately what you want, right?”

For the players that did suit up for Canada last summer, Fernandez said the morale remains high for the program.

“Every single player that played are excited to play again…and the players that didn’t have the opportunity to play, they expressed their excitement to play, and their willingness to play,” he said.

But as much excitement as there might be for the Olympics, Canada’s head coach and his players still have their own NBA seasons to focus on.

“Right now, the only thing we can do is all of us finish our jobs,” Fernandez said. “The Olympic season hasn’t started yet. And when the time comes, we’ll for sure figure it out.”

Canada’s first game at the Olympics is set for July 27.